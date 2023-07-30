MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-210LA Angels+176
Tampa Bay-132at HOUSTON+112
Minnesota-172at KANSAS CITY+144
Cleveland-154at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+130
at BALTIMORE-136N.Y Yankees+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTAOFFMilwaukeeOFF
Philadelphia-148at PITTSBURGH+126
at N.Y METS-300Washington+245
at ST. LOUIS-142Chicago Cubs+120
at LA DODGERS-196Cincinnati+164

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-148Detroit+126
OaklandOFFat COLORADOOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFBostonOFF
Seattle-110at ARIZONA-106
at SAN DIEGO-184Texas+154

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you