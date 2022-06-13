|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-180
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+152
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-152
|Miami
|+128
|at N.Y METS
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+122
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+100
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-215
|Tampa
|Bay
|+180
|at TORONTO
|-220
|Baltimore
|+184
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-225
|Oakland
|+188
|Houston
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Interleague
|Cleveland
|-158
|at
|COLORADO
|+134
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-232
|Kansas
|City
|+193
|at LA DODGERS
|-192
|LA
|Angels
|+167
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.