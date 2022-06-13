MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at ST. LOUISOFFPittsburghOFF
Atlanta-180atWASHINGTON+152
at PHILADELPHIA-152Miami+128
at N.Y METS-144Milwaukee+122
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFSanDiegoOFF
at ARIZONA-120Cincinnati+100
American League
at N.Y YANKEES-215TampaBay+180
at TORONTO-220Baltimore+184
at DETROITOFFChicagoWhiteSoxOFF
at BOSTON-225Oakland+188
Houston-120atTEXAS+102
at SEATTLEOFFMinnesotaOFF
Interleague
Cleveland-158atCOLORADO+134
at SAN FRANCISCO-232KansasCity+193
at LA DODGERS-192LAAngels+167

