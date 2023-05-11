NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MIAMI(208½)New York
at LA LAKERS2(221)Golden State

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Seattle-120at DETROIT+102
at N.Y YANKEESOFFTampa BayOFF
LA Angels-116at CLEVELAND-102
Houston-136at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+116
Texas-205at OAKLAND+172

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-132Cincinnati+112
N.Y Mets-136at WASHINGTON+116
Philadelphia-148at COLORADO+126
San Francisco-115at ARIZONA-105
at LA DODGERS-136San Diego+116

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-146Pittsburgh+124
Atlanta-142at TORONTO+120
St. Louis-112at BOSTON-104
at MINNESOTA-166Chicago Cubs+140
at MILWAUKEEOFFKansas CityOFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-176Florida+146
Edmonton-130at VEGAS+108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you