MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROIT-240Oakland+198
Baltimore-118at N.Y YANKEES+100
Texas-112at BOSTON-104
at MINNESOTA-270Kansas City+220
Toronto-118at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+100

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
St. Louis-118at MIAMI-102
Cincinnati-122at WASHINGTON+104
Chicago Cubs-142at MILWAUKEE+120
N.Y Mets-118at ARIZONA+100
at LA DODGERS-255Pittsburgh+210

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at HOUSTON-210Colorado+176
at TAMPA BAY-120Philadelphia+102
Atlanta-164at CLEVELAND+138
at SAN DIEGO-180LA Angels+152
at SAN FRANCISCO-174Seattle+146

