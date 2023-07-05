MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-240
|Oakland
|+198
|Baltimore
|-118
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+100
|Texas
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-270
|Kansas City
|+220
|Toronto
|-118
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-118
|at MIAMI
|-102
|Cincinnati
|-122
|at WASHINGTON
|+104
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at MILWAUKEE
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at ARIZONA
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-255
|Pittsburgh
|+210
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at TAMPA BAY
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+102
|Atlanta
|-164
|at CLEVELAND
|+138
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|LA Angels
|+152
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-174
|Seattle
|+146
