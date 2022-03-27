College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at SOUTH ALABAMACoastalCarolina
at FRESNO STATE8SouthernUtah
NBA
Monday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND10(215)Orlando
Denver(231½)atCHARLOTTE
Atlanta(235)atINDIANA
Chicago(223½)atNEWYORK
at MIAMI13½(220½)Sacramento
Boston3(220½)atTORONTO
San Antonio(238)atHOUSTON
at MEMPHIS8(225)GoldenState
Oklahoma City3(223)atPORTLAND
NHL
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTONOFFCarolinaOFF
at ST. LOUISOFFVancouverOFF
at CHICAGOOFFBuffaloOFF
at EDMONTON-372Arizona+289
at LOS ANGELES-240Seattle+195

