|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|2½
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at FRESNO STATE
|8
|Southern
|Utah
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|10
|(215)
|Orlando
|Denver
|3½
|(231½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Atlanta
|6½
|(235)
|at
|INDIANA
|Chicago
|4½
|(223½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at MIAMI
|13½
|(220½)
|Sacramento
|Boston
|3
|(220½)
|at
|TORONTO
|San Antonio
|6½
|(238)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MEMPHIS
|8
|(225)
|Golden
|State
|Oklahoma City
|3
|(223)
|at
|PORTLAND
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|-372
|Arizona
|+289
|at LOS ANGELES
|-240
|Seattle
|+195
