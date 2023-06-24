MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
SeattleOFFat BALTIMOREOFF
Texas-118at N.Y YANKEES+100
at TORONTO-260Oakland+215
at TAMPA BAY-270Kansas City+220
Boston-118at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+100
Minnesota-172at DETROIT+144

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago Cubs-126at ST. LOUIS+108
at SAN FRANCISCO-172Arizona+144
N.Y Mets-136at PHILADELPHIA+116
at MIAMI-148Pittsburgh+126
Atlanta-148at CINCINNATI+126
at SAN DIEGO-188Washington+158

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-130Milwaukee+110
at LA DODGERS-190Houston+160
LA Angels-162at COLORADO+136

