MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at MILWAUKEE-247Pittsburgh+203
Philadelphia-126atCOLORADO+108
at LA DODGERS-152Atlanta+128
at SAN DIEGO-215Cincinnati+180
at MIAMIOFFSt.LouisOFF
at WASHINGTONOFFArizonaOFF
San Francisco-117atN.YMETS-102
American League
at CLEVELANDOFFChicagoWhiteSoxOFF
at HOUSTON-162LAAngels+136
N.Y Yankees-155atDETROIT+135
Toronto-145atBOSTON+125
Minnesota-137atKANSASCITY+118
at SEATTLE-137Texas+118
at OAKLANDOFFBaltimoreOFF
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFTampaBayOFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON(226)Brooklyn
Philadelphia(216½)atTORONTO
at MILWAUKEE10(225½)Chicago
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at EDMONTON-156Dallas+130
at LAS VEGAS-137Washington+114
Chicago-162atARIZONA+134
Colorado-375atSEATTLE+290

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

