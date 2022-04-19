|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MILWAUKEE
|-247
|Pittsburgh
|+203
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at
|COLORADO
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|Atlanta
|+128
|at SAN DIEGO
|-215
|Cincinnati
|+180
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-117
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|-102
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|LA
|Angels
|+136
|N.Y Yankees
|-155
|at
|DETROIT
|+135
|Toronto
|-145
|at
|BOSTON
|+125
|Minnesota
|-137
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-137
|Texas
|+118
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|3½
|(226)
|Brooklyn
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(216½)
|at
|TORONTO
|at MILWAUKEE
|10
|(225½)
|Chicago
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at EDMONTON
|-156
|Dallas
|+130
|at LAS VEGAS
|-137
|Washington
|+114
|Chicago
|-162
|at
|ARIZONA
|+134
|Colorado
|-375
|at
|SEATTLE
|+290
