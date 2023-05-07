NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(214½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at PHOENIX
|2½
|(227½)
|Denver
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|Minnesota
|-136
|at CLEVELAND
|+116
|Oakland
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Texas
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Houston
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-215
|Colorado
|+180
|Miami
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Washington
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|Toronto
|-132
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-198
|Detroit
|+166
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Chicago White Sox
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-134
|Carolina
|+112
|Toronto
|-134
|at FLORIDA
|+112
|Dallas
|-146
|at SEATTLE
|+122
