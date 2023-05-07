NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston(214½)at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX(227½)Denver

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Yankees-116at TAMPA BAY-102
Minnesota-136at CLEVELAND+116
Oakland-110at KANSAS CITY-106
at LA ANGELS-126Texas+108
at SEATTLE-132Houston+112

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METS-215Colorado+180
Miami-118at CHICAGO CUBS+100
at SAN FRANCISCO-142Milwaukee+120
at ARIZONA-130Washington+110
LA Dodgers-118at SAN DIEGO+100

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-162Baltimore+136
at PHILADELPHIA-132Boston+112
Toronto-132at PITTSBURGH+112
at ST. LOUIS-198Detroit+166
at CINCINNATI-126Chicago White Sox+108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at NEW JERSEY-134Carolina+112
Toronto-134at FLORIDA+112
Dallas-146at SEATTLE+122

