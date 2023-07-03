MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-245
|Kansas City
|+200
|at DETROIT
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|Toronto
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-135
|at WASHINGTON
|+115
|at MIAMI
|-148
|St. Louis
|+126
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-132
|Chicago Cubs
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|Philadelphia
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|LA Angels
|+158
|Atlanta
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
