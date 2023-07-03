MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-126Baltimore+108
at BOSTONOFFTexasOFF
at MINNESOTA-245Kansas City+200
at DETROIT-174Oakland+146
Toronto-126at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-135at WASHINGTON+115
at MIAMI-148St. Louis+126
N.Y Mets-112at ARIZONA-104
at MILWAUKEE-132Chicago Cubs+112
at LA DODGERSOFFPittsburghOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-142Philadelphia+120
at HOUSTONOFFColoradoOFF
at SAN FRANCISCO-142Seattle+120
at SAN DIEGO-188LA Angels+158
Atlanta-116at CLEVELAND-102

