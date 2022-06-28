MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTON-142Pittsburgh+120
San Diego-134atARIZONA+114
Atlanta-142atPHILADELPHIA+120
Miami-110atST.LOUIS-106
at CHICAGO CUBS-120Cincinnati+100
LA Dodgers-198atCOLORADO+166
American League
at N.Y YANKEES-300Oakland+245
Texas-156atKANSASCITY+132
at SEATTLE-142Baltimore+120
at TORONTO-154Boston+130
Minnesota-116atCLEVELAND-102
at LA ANGELS-157ChicagoWhiteSox+135
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY-115Milwaukee-105
Houston-126atN.YMETS+108
at SAN FRANCISCO-220Detroit+184

