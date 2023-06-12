NBA

Monday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER9(208½)Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-166LA Angels+140
Tampa Bay-270at OAKLAND+220

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Francisco-130at ST. LOUIS+110
PhiladelphiaOFFat ARIZONAOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROITOFFAtlantaOFF
at BOSTON-250Colorado+205
Cincinnati-120at KANSAS CITY+102
at SEATTLE-130Miami+110

