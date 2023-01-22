College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at COASTAL CAROLINAChicagoState
at DETROIT MERCYOakland
at VIRGINIA TECHDuke
ColgateatBOSTONUNIVERSITY
Pennsylvania13½atHARTFORD
at WESTERN ILLINOISNorthDakota
at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE7DelawareState
at HOWARD8CoppinState
Norfolk StateatMORGANSTATE
at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRALMaryland-EasternShore
Prairie View A&MatALABAMAA&M
at ALCORN STATE10½Bethune-Cookman
GramblingatUAPB
SouthernatMISSISSIPPIVALLEYSTATE
Texas Southern3atALABAMASTATE
at JACKSON STATE11½FloridaA&M
at NEVADANewMexico
at BAYLORKansas
NBA
Monday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston(OFF)atORLANDO
Milwaukee11½(OFF)atDETROIT
at CHICAGO(237½)Atlanta
Minnesota6(OFF)atHOUSTON
at UTAH7(OFF)Charlotte
at PORTLAND(241½)SanAntonio
Memphis(244½)atSACRAMENTO
NHL
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at N.Y RANGERS-146Florida+122
at TORONTO-225N.YIslanders+184
at DALLAS-178Buffalo+146
at CALGARY-365Columbus+285

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you