MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-196Kansas City+164
Seattle-120at MINNESOTA+102
Texas-112at HOUSTON-104

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at WASHINGTONOFFColoradoOFF
at MILWAUKEE-122Cincinnati+104
at ARIZONAOFFSt. LouisOFF
at SAN DIEGO-250Pittsburgh+205

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROITOFFSan FranciscoOFF
at PHILADELPHIA-130Baltimore+110
at LA DODGERS-130Toronto+110

