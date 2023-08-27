NFL

Sunday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS2(37½)Houston

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROITOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
at BALTIMOREOFFChicago White SoxOFF
at BOSTONOFFHoustonOFF
at MINNESOTA-162Cleveland+136
at SEATTLE-233Oakland+195

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUISOFFSan DiegoOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFMilwaukeeOFF
at COLORADOOFFAtlantaOFF
at SAN FRANCISCO-120Cincinnati+100
at LA DODGERSOFFArizonaOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIAOFFLA AngelsOFF
at TORONTOOFFWashingtonOFF
at N.Y METSOFFTexasOFF
at KANSAS CITYOFFPittsburghOFF

