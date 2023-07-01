MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-115
|at BALTIMORE
|-105
|at TORONTO
|-175
|Boston
|+150
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-135
|Tampa Bay
|+115
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-190
|Miami
|+160
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-240
|Washington
|+200
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-175
|at KANSAS CITY
|+150
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-124
|Arizona
|+106
