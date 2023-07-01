MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-115at BALTIMORE-105
at TORONTO-175Boston+150
at TEXASOFFHoustonOFF
at OAKLANDOFFChicago White SoxOFF
at SEATTLE-135Tampa Bay+115

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Milwaukee-120at PITTSBURGH+100
at ATLANTA-190Miami+160
at PHILADELPHIA-240Washington+200
at CINCINNATIOFFSan DiegoOFF
at N.Y METSOFFSan FranciscoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-175at KANSAS CITY+150
at ST. LOUISOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFClevelandOFF
at COLORADOOFFDetroitOFF
at LA ANGELS-124Arizona+106

