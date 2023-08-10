MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-210
|Cleveland
|+176
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-188
|LA Angels
|+158
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|Baltimore
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|Atlanta
|-180
|at N.Y METS
|+152
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-330
|Colorado
|+265
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-166
|Chicago Cubs
|+140
|Milwaukee
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
