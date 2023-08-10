MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-210Cleveland+176
at BOSTONOFFDetroitOFF
at HOUSTON-188LA Angels+158
at SEATTLE-152Baltimore+128

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-118at PITTSBURGH+100
Atlanta-180at N.Y METS+152
at ARIZONAOFFSan DiegoOFF
at LA DODGERS-330Colorado+265

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMIOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
at WASHINGTONOFFOaklandOFF
at PHILADELPHIAOFFMinnesotaOFF
at TORONTO-166Chicago Cubs+140
Milwaukee-176at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+148
at KANSAS CITYOFFSt. LouisOFF
TexasOFFat SAN FRANCISCOOFF

