NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Brooklyn
|11½
|(220½)
|at DETROIT
|New York
|8½
|(233)
|at INDIANA
|at ATLANTA
|11
|(233½)
|Washington
|at MILWAUKEE
|6½
|(230)
|Chicago
|at BOSTON
|4
|(224½)
|Toronto
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5½
|(229½)
|Memphis
|at DALLAS
|6
|(241½)
|Sacramento
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(232)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-148
|Baltimore
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-270
|Detroit
|+220
|Cleveland
|-196
|at OAKLAND
|+164
|at SEATTLE
|-178
|LA Angels
|+150
|Toronto
|-188
|at KANSAS CITY
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Atlanta
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|N.Y Mets
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|Philadelphia
|+136
|Tampa Bay
|-270
|at WASHINGTON
|+220
|Minnesota
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|at BOSTON
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|San Francisco
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-132
|Calgary
|+110
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-118
|Tampa Bay
|-102
|Edmonton
|-350
|at ANAHEIM
|+275
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
