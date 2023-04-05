NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Brooklyn11½(220½)at DETROIT
New York(233)at INDIANA
at ATLANTA11(233½)Washington
at MILWAUKEE(230)Chicago
at BOSTON4(224½)Toronto
at NEW ORLEANS(229½)Memphis
at DALLAS6(241½)Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERS(232)LA Lakers

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-148Baltimore+126
at HOUSTON-270Detroit+220
Cleveland-196at OAKLAND+164
at SEATTLE-178LA Angels+150
Toronto-188at KANSAS CITY+158

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago Cubs-118at CINCINNATI+100
at ST. LOUIS-130Atlanta+110
at MILWAUKEE-136N.Y Mets+116

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-162Philadelphia+136
Tampa Bay-270at WASHINGTON+220
Minnesota-120at MIAMI+102
at BOSTON-148Pittsburgh+126
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-134San Francisco+114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at WINNIPEG-132Calgary+110
at N.Y RANGERS-118Tampa Bay-102
Edmonton-350at ANAHEIM+275

