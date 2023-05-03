NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10
|(216½)
|Philadelphia
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+116
|Toronto
|-154
|at BOSTON
|+130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-136
|Minnesota
|+116
|Baltimore
|-154
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
|Seattle
|-188
|at OAKLAND
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|Philadelphia
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+168
|Atlanta
|-148
|at MIAMI
|+126
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at COLORADO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-210
|at DETROIT
|+176
|Arizona
|-154
|at TEXAS
|+130
|at HOUSTON
|-166
|San Francisco
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Pittsburgh
|+194
|LA Angels
|-142
|at ST. LOUIS
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-126
|New Jersey
|+105
|at VEGAS
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
