NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON10(216½)Philadelphia

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cleveland-136at N.Y YANKEES+116
Toronto-154at BOSTON+130
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-136Minnesota+116
Baltimore-154at KANSAS CITY+130
Seattle-188at OAKLAND+158

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at LA DODGERS-148Philadelphia+126
at SAN DIEGO-200Cincinnati+168
Atlanta-148at MIAMI+126
at WASHINGTONOFFChicago CubsOFF
Milwaukee-112at COLORADO-104

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-210at DETROIT+176
Arizona-154at TEXAS+130
at HOUSTON-166San Francisco+140
at TAMPA BAY-235Pittsburgh+194
N.Y Mets-210at DETROIT+176
LA Angels-142at ST. LOUIS+120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-126New Jersey+105
at VEGASOFFEdmontonOFF

