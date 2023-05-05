NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(214½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(225)
|Denver
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-188
|N.Y Yankees
|+158
|Minnesota
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-162
|Oakland
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Houston
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-166
|Miami
|+140
|at N.Y METS
|-260
|Colorado
|+215
|at ARIZONA
|-184
|Washington
|+154
|LA Dodgers
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|Chicago White Sox
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-158
|Boston
|+134
|at ATLANTA
|-220
|Baltimore
|+184
|at ST. LOUIS
|-230
|Detroit
|+190
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-120
|New Jersey
|+100
