NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston(214½)at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX4(225)Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-188N.Y Yankees+158
Minnesota-126at CLEVELAND+108
at KANSAS CITY-162Oakland+136
at LA ANGELSOFFTexasOFF
at SEATTLE-136Houston+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-166Miami+140
at N.Y METS-260Colorado+215
at ARIZONA-184Washington+154
LA Dodgers-116at SAN DIEGO-102
Milwaukee-120at SAN FRANCISCO+102

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-146at PITTSBURGH+124
Chicago White Sox-112at CINCINNATI-104
at PHILADELPHIA-158Boston+134
at ATLANTA-220Baltimore+184
at ST. LOUIS-230Detroit+190

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-120New Jersey+100

