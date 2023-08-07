MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-164at DETROIT+138
at BOSTON-198Kansas City+166
Toronto-124at CLEVELAND+106
N.Y Yankees-172at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+144
Texas-245at OAKLAND+200

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at SAN DIEGO-120LA Dodgers+102
Miami-142at CINCINNATI+120
at PHILADELPHIA-235Washington+194
Atlanta-310at PITTSBURGH+250
at N.Y METS-120Chicago Cubs+102
at MILWAUKEE-250Colorado+205

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Francisco-126at LA ANGELS+108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you