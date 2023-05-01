NBA

Monday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON10(214½)Philadelphia
at DENVER(227)Phoenix

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-134Cleveland+116
Toronto-152at BOSTON+128

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Atlanta-118at N.Y METS+100
Chicago Cubs-138at WASHINGTON+118
at SAN DIEGO-230Cincinnati+190
at LA DODGERS-168Philadelphia+142

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at HOUSTON-188San Francisco+158

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at NEW JERSEY-115N.Y Rangers-104

