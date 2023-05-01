NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10
|(214½)
|Philadelphia
|at DENVER
|4½
|(227)
|Phoenix
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|Cleveland
|+116
|Toronto
|-152
|at BOSTON
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|Atlanta
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|Chicago Cubs
|-138
|at WASHINGTON
|+118
|at SAN DIEGO
|-230
|Cincinnati
|+190
|at LA DODGERS
|-168
|Philadelphia
|+142
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-188
|San Francisco
|+158
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-115
|N.Y Rangers
|-104
