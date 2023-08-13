MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-130LA Angels+110
at KANSAS CITYOFFSeattleOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METSOFFPittsburghOFF
at COLORADOOFFArizonaOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMIOFFHoustonOFF
at ATLANTAOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
at ST. LOUISOFFOaklandOFF
at SAN DIEGOOFFBaltimoreOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFTampa BayOFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you