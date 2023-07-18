MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-142Tampa Bay+120
Detroit-136at KANSAS CITY+116
N.Y Yankees-116at LA ANGELS-102
at SEATTLE-132Minnesota+112
at OAKLANDOFFBostonOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Francisco-134at CINCINNATI+114
at PHILADELPHIA-198Milwaukee+166
at ATLANTA-215Arizona+180
at ST. LOUISOFFMiamiOFF
at CHICAGO CUBS-190Washington+160

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cleveland-115at PITTSBURGH-105
LA Dodgers-118at BALTIMORE+100
San Diego-112at TORONTO-104
Chicago White Sox-120at N.Y METS+102
at COLORADOOFFHoustonOFF

