MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-162
|at DETROIT
|+136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-146
|LA Angels
|+124
|Cleveland
|-124
|at BALTIMORE
|+106
|at HOUSTON
|-178
|Minnesota
|+150
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|N.Y Yankees
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|at LA DODGERS
|-360
|Washington
|+290
|San Diego
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-164
|Colorado
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-180
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+152
|Atlanta
|-235
|at OAKLAND
|+194
|at TORONTO
|-174
|Milwaukee
|+146
|at BOSTON
|-168
|Cincinnati
|+142
