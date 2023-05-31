MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Texas-162at DETROIT+136
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-146LA Angels+124
Cleveland-124at BALTIMORE+106
at HOUSTON-178Minnesota+150
at SEATTLE-148N.Y Yankees+126

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at SAN FRANCISCO-162Pittsburgh+136
at LA DODGERS-360Washington+290
San Diego-120at MIAMI+102
Philadelphia-120at N.Y METS+102
at ARIZONA-164Colorado+138

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-180at CHICAGO CUBS+152
Atlanta-235at OAKLAND+194
at TORONTO-174Milwaukee+146
at BOSTON-168Cincinnati+142

