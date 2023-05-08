NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|4½
|(207½)
|New York
|at LA LAKERS
|3
|(227)
|Golden State
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Detroit
|+160
|Tampa Bay
|-180
|at BALTIMORE
|+152
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
|Chicago White Sox
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|Houston
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-172
|Texas
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-174
|Colorado
|+146
|LA Dodgers
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-134
|St. Louis
|+114
|at ARIZONA
|-210
|Miami
|+176
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-230
|Washington
|+190
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-182
|Vegas
|+150
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.