NBA

Monday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MIAMI(207½)New York
at LA LAKERS3(227)Golden State

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-190Detroit+160
Tampa Bay-180at BALTIMORE+152
at N.Y YANKEES-196Oakland+164
Chicago White Sox-134at KANSAS CITY+114
Houston-122at LA ANGELS+104
at SEATTLE-172Texas+144

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH-174Colorado+146
LA Dodgers-116at MILWAUKEE-102
at CHICAGO CUBS-134St. Louis+114
at ARIZONA-210Miami+176
at SAN FRANCISCO-230Washington+190

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at EDMONTON-182Vegas+150

