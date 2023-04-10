MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|at CLEVELAND
|-156
|N.Y Yankees
|+132
|at BALTIMORE
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|at TAMPA BAY
|-158
|Boston
|+134
|at TEXAS
|-172
|Kansas City
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|at N.Y METS
|-144
|San Diego
|+122
|at ATLANTA
|-190
|Cincinnati
|+160
|St. Louis
|-146
|at COLORADO
|+124
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-196
|at PITTSBURGH
|+164
|Seattle
|-154
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+130
|at LA ANGELS
|-240
|Washington
|+198
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-162
|at WASHINGTON
|+134
|at WINNIPEG
|-350
|San Jose
|+275
|at FLORIDA
|-134
|Toronto
|+112
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-192
|Buffalo
|+158
|Carolina
|-192
|at OTTAWA
|+158
|Dallas
|-184
|at DETROIT
|+152
|Minnesota
|-315
|at CHICAGO
|+250
|at CALGARY
|-200
|Nashville
|+164
|Seattle
|-230
|at ARIZONA
|+188
|at LOS ANGELES
|-188
|Vancouver
|+155
