MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago White Sox-116at MINNESOTA-102
at CLEVELAND-156N.Y Yankees+132
at BALTIMORE-174Oakland+146
at TAMPA BAY-158Boston+134
at TEXAS-172Kansas City+144

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Miami-126at PHILADELPHIA+108
at N.Y METS-144San Diego+122
at ATLANTA-190Cincinnati+160
St. Louis-146at COLORADO+124
at ARIZONA-142Milwaukee+120
LA Dodgers-146at SAN FRANCISCO+124

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Houston-196at PITTSBURGH+164
Seattle-154at CHICAGO CUBS+130
at LA ANGELS-240Washington+198

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
New York-162at WASHINGTON+134
at WINNIPEG-350San Jose+275
at FLORIDA-134Toronto+112
at N.Y RANGERS-192Buffalo+158
Carolina-192at OTTAWA+158
Dallas-184at DETROIT+152
Minnesota-315at CHICAGO+250
at CALGARY-200Nashville+164
Seattle-230at ARIZONA+188
at LOS ANGELES-188Vancouver+155

