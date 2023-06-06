MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-178Minnesota+150
at N.Y YANKEES-178Chicago White Sox+150
at TORONTO-142Houston+120
at CLEVELAND-136Boston+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-142at WASHINGTON+120
LA Dodgers-210at CINCINNATI+176
at ATLANTA-162N.Y Mets+136
San Francisco-138at COLORADO+118

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-226Detroit+183
at MIAMI-148Kansas City+126
at PITTSBURGH-230Oakland+190
at MILWAUKEE-130Baltimore+110
at TEXAS-152St. Louis+128
at LA ANGELS-130Chicago Cubs+110
at SAN DIEGO-142Seattle+120

