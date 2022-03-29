FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON4(222)Orlando
Denver(232)atINDIANA
Dallas4(213½)atCLEVELAND
at BOSTON5(214½)Miami
Charlotte(226)atNEWYORK
at TORONTO3(228½)Minnesota
Atlanta11½(228½)atOKLAHOMACITY
Sacramento(233)atHOUSTON
Memphis(231)atSANANTONIO
New Orleans12½(228½)atPORTLAND
Phoenix(224½)atGOLDENSTATE
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Winnipeg-162atBUFFALO+134
at DETROITOFFN.YRangersOFF
at EDMONTON-200LosAngeles+164
Las Vegas-172atSEATTLE+142
at VANCOUVER-115St.Louis-104
San Jose-162atARIZONA+134

