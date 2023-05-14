NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(200½)
|Philadelphia
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-120
|at CLEVELAND
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|Seattle
|-172
|at DETROIT
|+144
|Houston
|-136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+116
|Texas
|-144
|at OAKLAND
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-210
|at WASHINGTON
|+176
|at MIAMI
|-158
|Cincinnati
|+134
|Philadelphia
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
|San Francisco
|-142
|at ARIZONA
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|San Diego
|+146
|N.Y Mets
|-210
|at WASHINGTON
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|Atlanta
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-164
|Kansas City
|+138
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|St. Louis
|-124
|at BOSTON
|+106
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Vegas
|OFF
