NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON(200½)Philadelphia

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Angels-120at CLEVELAND+102
Tampa Bay-120at N.Y YANKEES+102
Seattle-172at DETROIT+144
Houston-136at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+116
Texas-144at OAKLAND+122

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-210at WASHINGTON+176
at MIAMI-158Cincinnati+134
Philadelphia-142at COLORADO+120
San Francisco-142at ARIZONA+120
at LA DODGERS-174San Diego+146
Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-130Pittsburgh+110
Atlanta-110at TORONTO-106
at MILWAUKEE-164Kansas City+138
Chicago Cubs-116at MINNESOTA-102
St. Louis-124at BOSTON+106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at EDMONTONOFFVegasOFF

