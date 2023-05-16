NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER6(222½)LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-130LA Angels+110
at TORONTO-188N.Y Yankees+158
Seattle-164at BOSTON+138
Cleveland-124at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+106

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-158Washington+134
at ST. LOUIS-180Milwaukee+152
at COLORADO-130Cincinnati+110
Philadelphia-112at SAN FRANCISCO-104

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Pittsburgh-118at DETROIT+100
at N.Y METS-168Tampa Bay+142
Atlanta-120at TEXAS+102
at HOUSTON-184Chicago Cubs+154
at SAN DIEGO-205Kansas City+172
Arizona-154at OAKLAND+130
at LA DODGERS-215Minnesota+180

