MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Yankees-124at BALTIMORE+106
at TORONTO-205LA Angels+172
Cleveland-110at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-106
Tampa Bay-110at HOUSTON-106
Minnesota-168at KANSAS CITY+142

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-162at PITTSBURGH+136
at N.Y METS-188Washington+158
at ATLANTA-184Milwaukee+154
at ST. LOUISOFFChicago CubsOFF
at LA DODGERS-255Cincinnati+210

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-148Detroit+126
at COLORADOOFFOaklandOFF
at SAN DIEGO-174Texas+146
Seattle-142at ARIZONA+120
at SAN FRANCISCO-156Boston+132

