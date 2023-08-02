MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-144Chicago White Sox+122
at TORONTOOFFBaltimoreOFF
at N.Y YANKEESOFFHoustonOFF
at LA ANGELSOFFSeattleOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-125at MIAMI+105
at SAN FRANCISCO-174Arizona+146
at MILWAUKEEOFFPittsburghOFF
at CHICAGO CUBS-142Cincinnati+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-176at KANSAS CITY+148
Minnesota-115at ST. LOUIS-105
at LA DODGERS-270Oakland+220

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you