MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-144
|Chicago White Sox
|+122
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at MIAMI
|+105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-174
|Arizona
|+146
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-176
|at KANSAS CITY
|+148
|Minnesota
|-115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Oakland
|+220
