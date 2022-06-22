MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at MIAMI-138Colorado+118
at ATLANTA-162SanFrancisco+136
Chicago Cubs-116atPITTSBURGH-102
LA Dodgers-200atCINCINNATI+168
St. Louis-118atMILWAUKEE+100
at SAN DIEGO-158Philadelphia+134
American League
at MINNESOTA-144Cleveland+122
Seattle-132atOAKLAND+112
at N.Y YANKEES-136Houston+116
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-162Baltimore+136

