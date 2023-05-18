NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER(226½)LA Lakers

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-142LA Angels+120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-142Cleveland+120
at TORONTO-130N.Y Yankees+110

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-154Washington+130
LA Dodgers-148at ST. LOUIS+126

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa BayOFFat N.Y METSOFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-146Florida+122

