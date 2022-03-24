College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at PURDUE12½SaintPeter's
at KANSASProvidence
at UCLA2NorthCarolina
at MIAMIIowaState
NBA
Friday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Utah(233)atCHARLOTTE
at DETROIT(218)Washington
at ATLANTA2(220)GoldenState
at MIAMI5(OFF)NewYork
at MINNESOTA2(228)Dallas
Houston(235½)atPORTLAND
Philadelphia(222)atLACLIPPERS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Pittsburgh-125atN.YRANGERS+104
Washington-215atBUFFALO+176
at WINNIPEG-205Columbus+168
at COLORADO-430Philadelphia+330
at CALGARY-465Arizona+350

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

