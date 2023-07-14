MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-156Cleveland+132
Tampa Bay-295at KANSAS CITY+240
at LA ANGELS-156Houston+132
Minnesota-189at OAKLAND+160
at SEATTLE-198Detroit+166

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-116at PHILADELPHIA-102
San Francisco-120at PITTSBURGH+102
Milwaukee-124at CINCINNATI+106
LA Dodgers-126at N.Y METS+108
at ST. LOUIS-169Washington+140

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-116Miami-102
at TORONTO-179Arizona+150
at ATLANTA-255Chicago White Sox+210
Boston-120at CHICAGO CUBS+102
N.Y Yankees-210at COLORADO+176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you