MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Detroit-152at KANSAS CITY+128
at SEATTLE-154Minnesota+130
at TAMPA BAY-184Baltimore+154
Houston-188at OAKLAND+158

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-188Arizona+158
Milwaukee-118at PHILADELPHIA+100
San Francisco-122at CINCINNATI+104
at CHICAGO CUBS-126St. Louis+108

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-118at TORONTO+100
at N.Y METS-142Chicago White Sox+120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you