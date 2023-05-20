NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at LA LAKERS(222½)Denver

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-168Kansas City+142
at TORONTO-148Baltimore+126
at HOUSTON-270Oakland+220
at LA ANGELS-126Minnesota+108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH-142Arizona+120
at PHILADELPHIA-174Chicago Cubs+146
at SAN FRANCISCO-126Miami+108
LA Dodgers-122at ST. LOUIS+104

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-240Colorado+198
Detroit-112at WASHINGTON-104
at CINCINNATIOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
at N.Y METS-178Cleveland+150
at TAMPA BAY-203Milwaukee+170
at ATLANTAOFFSeattleOFF
at SAN DIEGO-134Boston+114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-152Florida+126

