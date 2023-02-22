College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at NORTH DAKOTA3WesternIllinois
at FLORIDA INTERNATIONALUTEP
Wright State2atOAKLAND
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC20UTSA
North Texas2atCHARLOTTE
DelawareatN.C.A&T
at UCSB6LongBeachState
at SAN FRANCISCO8Portland
at GONZAGA21SanDiego
at STANFORD1WashingtonState
UCLA7atUTAH
at HAWAIIUCRiverside
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND(222)Denver
Boston(234½)atINDIANA
at ORLANDO(226½)Detroit
at TORONTO(225½)NewOrleans
at PHILADELPHIA4(229)Memphis
at DALLAS13½(235)SanAntonio
at UTAH(239½)OklahomaCity
at SACRAMENTO(239½)Portland
at LA LAKERS(238½)GoldenState
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTON-285Anaheim+230
Minnesota-200atCOLUMBUS+162
at PITTSBURGH-118Edmonton-102
at TAMPA BAY-230Buffalo+188
at NEW JERSEY-146LosAngeles+122
New York-170atDETROIT+140
at ST. LOUIS-122Vancouver+102
at VEGAS-160Calgary+132
Boston-170atSEATTLE+140
Nashville-134atSANJOSE+112

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

