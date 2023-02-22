|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH DAKOTA
|3
|Western
|Illinois
|at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
|1½
|UTEP
|Wright State
|2
|at
|OAKLAND
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|20
|UTSA
|North Texas
|2
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Delaware
|2½
|at
|N.C.
|A&T
|at UCSB
|6
|Long
|Beach
|State
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|8
|Portland
|at GONZAGA
|21
|San
|Diego
|at STANFORD
|1
|Washington
|State
|UCLA
|7
|at
|UTAH
|at HAWAII
|4½
|UC
|Riverside
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|2½
|(222)
|Denver
|Boston
|8½
|(234½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at ORLANDO
|6½
|(226½)
|Detroit
|at TORONTO
|4½
|(225½)
|New
|Orleans
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|(229)
|Memphis
|at DALLAS
|13½
|(235)
|San
|Antonio
|at UTAH
|2½
|(239½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at SACRAMENTO
|5½
|(239½)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(238½)
|Golden
|State
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-285
|Anaheim
|+230
|Minnesota
|-200
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+162
|at PITTSBURGH
|-118
|Edmonton
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Buffalo
|+188
|at NEW JERSEY
|-146
|Los
|Angeles
|+122
|New York
|-170
|at
|DETROIT
|+140
|at ST. LOUIS
|-122
|Vancouver
|+102
|at VEGAS
|-160
|Calgary
|+132
|Boston
|-170
|at
|SEATTLE
|+140
|Nashville
|-134
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+112
