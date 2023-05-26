MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago White Sox-152at DETROIT+128
at BALTIMORE-134Texas+114
Toronto-156at MINNESOTA+132
Houston-260at OAKLAND+215

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFCincinnatiOFF
at ATLANTA-154Philadelphia+130
at MILWAUKEE-142San Francisco+120
N.Y Mets-220at COLORADO+184

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-110at TAMPA BAY-106
San Diego-136at N.Y YANKEES+116
at CLEVELAND-124St. Louis+106
at KANSAS CITY-132Washington+112
at LA ANGELS-146Miami+124
Boston-144at ARIZONA+122
at SEATTLE-158Pittsburgh+134

