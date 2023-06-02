MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-136
|at BOSTON
|+116
|Seattle
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|LA Angels
|+108
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-156
|Detroit
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-180
|at CINCINNATI
|+152
|Philadelphia
|-190
|at WASHINGTON
|+160
|St. Louis
|-144
|at PITTSBURGH
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|-166
|Chicago Cubs
|+140
|Atlanta
|-124
|at ARIZONA
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-198
|Oakland
|+166
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Toronto
|+116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Colorado
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-146
|N.Y Yankees
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
