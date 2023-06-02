MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-136at BOSTON+116
Seattle-118at TEXAS+100
at MINNESOTA-134Cleveland+114
at HOUSTON-126LA Angels+108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-156Detroit+132

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Milwaukee-180at CINCINNATI+152
Philadelphia-190at WASHINGTON+160
St. Louis-144at PITTSBURGH+122
at SAN DIEGO-166Chicago Cubs+140
Atlanta-124at ARIZONA+106

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-198Oakland+166
at N.Y METS-134Toronto+116
at KANSAS CITY-120Colorado+102
at LA DODGERS-146N.Y Yankees+124
at SAN FRANCISCO-162Baltimore+136

