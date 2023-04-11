MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Yankees-176at CLEVELAND+148
at BALTIMORE-196Oakland+164
at TAMPA BAY-184Boston+154
at TORONTO-290Detroit+235
at MINNESOTA-158Chicago White Sox+134
at TEXAS-290Kansas City+235

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-148Miami+126
at N.Y METS-146San Diego+124
at ATLANTA-245Cincinnati+200
St. Louis-176at COLORADO+148
Milwaukee-132at ARIZONA+112
LA Dodgers-156at SAN FRANCISCO+132

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Houston-174at PITTSBURGH+146
at CHICAGO CUBS-118Seattle+100
at LA ANGELS-310Washington+250

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at NEW JERSEY-215Buffalo+176
at BOSTON-285Washington+230
at TAMPA BAY-152Toronto+126
at CAROLINA-275Detroit+220
at PHILADELPHIA-184Columbus+150
at PITTSBURGH-490Chicago+365
at MINNESOTA-118Winnipeg-102
Edmonton-118at COLORADO-102
Vancouver-160at ANAHEIM+132
at VEGAS-150Seattle+125

