MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-176
|at CLEVELAND
|+148
|at BALTIMORE
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|Boston
|+154
|at TORONTO
|-290
|Detroit
|+235
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Chicago White Sox
|+134
|at TEXAS
|-290
|Kansas City
|+235
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-148
|Miami
|+126
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-245
|Cincinnati
|+200
|St. Louis
|-176
|at COLORADO
|+148
|Milwaukee
|-132
|at ARIZONA
|+112
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+132
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-174
|at PITTSBURGH
|+146
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-118
|Seattle
|+100
|at LA ANGELS
|-310
|Washington
|+250
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-215
|Buffalo
|+176
|at BOSTON
|-285
|Washington
|+230
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|Toronto
|+126
|at CAROLINA
|-275
|Detroit
|+220
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-184
|Columbus
|+150
|at PITTSBURGH
|-490
|Chicago
|+365
|at MINNESOTA
|-118
|Winnipeg
|-102
|Edmonton
|-118
|at COLORADO
|-102
|Vancouver
|-160
|at ANAHEIM
|+132
|at VEGAS
|-150
|Seattle
|+125
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.