NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
New York9(OFF)at INDIANA
Brooklyn10½(225)at DETROIT
at ATLANTAOFF(OFF)Washington
at BOSTONOFF(OFF)Toronto
at MILWAUKEE7(231)Chicago
at NEW ORLEANS(232)Memphis
at DALLAS(OFF)Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERSOFF(OFF)LA Lakers

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-142Baltimore+120
at HOUSTON-255Detroit+210
Cleveland-134at OAKLAND+114
at SEATTLE-174LA Angels+146
Toronto-196at KANSAS CITY+164

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago Cubs-112at CINCINNATI-104
Atlanta-122at ST. LOUIS+104
at MILWAUKEE-148N.Y Mets+126

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-250at WASHINGTON+205
at N.Y YANKEES-146Philadelphia+124
Minnesota-116at MIAMI-102
at BOSTON-154Pittsburgh+130
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-134San Francisco+114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y RANGERS-114Tampa Bay-105
at WINNIPEG-128Calgary+106
Edmonton-360at ANAHEIM+280

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

