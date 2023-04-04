NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|9
|(OFF)
|at INDIANA
|Brooklyn
|10½
|(225)
|at DETROIT
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at MILWAUKEE
|7
|(231)
|Chicago
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|(232)
|Memphis
|at DALLAS
|3½
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Detroit
|+210
|Cleveland
|-134
|at OAKLAND
|+114
|at SEATTLE
|-174
|LA Angels
|+146
|Toronto
|-196
|at KANSAS CITY
|+164
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|Atlanta
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-148
|N.Y Mets
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-250
|at WASHINGTON
|+205
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-146
|Philadelphia
|+124
|Minnesota
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|San Francisco
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-114
|Tampa Bay
|-105
|at WINNIPEG
|-128
|Calgary
|+106
|Edmonton
|-360
|at ANAHEIM
|+280
