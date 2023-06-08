MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-122at TAMPA BAY+104
at N.Y YANKEES-134Chicago White Sox+114
Houston-116at TORONTO-102
at CLEVELAND-144Boston+122

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-240at CINCINNATI+194
Arizona-166at WASHINGTON+140
San Francisco-230at COLORADO+190
at ATLANTA-184N.Y Mets+154

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Baltimore-110at MILWAUKEE-106
at PHILADELPHIA-250Detroit+205
at LA ANGELS-136Chicago Cubs+116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at FLORIDA-118Vegas-102

