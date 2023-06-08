MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-122
|at TAMPA BAY
|+104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+114
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+114
|Houston
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|at CLEVELAND
|-144
|Boston
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-240
|at CINCINNATI
|+194
|Arizona
|-166
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|San Francisco
|-230
|at COLORADO
|+190
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|N.Y Mets
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-250
|Detroit
|+205
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-118
|Vegas
|-102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.