NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|3½
|(226½)
|Phoenix
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-174
|at DETROIT
|+146
|at MINNESOTA
|-230
|Kansas City
|+190
|at TORONTO
|-255
|Seattle
|+210
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Cleveland
|+110
|Baltimore
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|at TEXAS
|-148
|N.Y Yankees
|+126
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|Atlanta
|-166
|at N.Y METS
|+140
|at MIAMI
|-130
|Chicago Cubs
|+110
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|San Francisco
|+154
|Arizona
|-118
|at COLORADO
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|St. Louis
|+128
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-156
|at OAKLAND
|+132
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-144
|LA Angels
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-128
|New Jersey
|+106
|Edmonton
|-164
|at LOS ANGELES
|+136
