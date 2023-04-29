NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER(226½)Phoenix

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Baltimore-174at DETROIT+146
at MINNESOTA-230Kansas City+190
at TORONTO-255Seattle+210
at BOSTON-130Cleveland+110
at TEXAS-148N.Y Yankees+126
Tampa Bay-130at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+110

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Pittsburgh-142at WASHINGTON+120
Atlanta-166at N.Y METS+140
at MIAMI-130Chicago Cubs+110
at SAN DIEGO-184San Francisco+154
Arizona-118at COLORADO+100
at LA DODGERS-152St. Louis+128

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-156at OAKLAND+132
at HOUSTON-126Philadelphia+108
at MILWAUKEE-144LA Angels+122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAYOFFTorontoOFF
at N.Y RANGERS-128New Jersey+106
Edmonton-164at LOS ANGELES+136

