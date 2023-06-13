MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-130at BALTIMORE+110
at TEXASOFFLA AngelsOFF
Tampa Bay-285at OAKLAND+240

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS-145San Francisco+125
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFPittsburghOFF
Philadelphia-137at ARIZONA+118

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTAOFFMilwaukeeOFF
Atlanta-170at DETROIT+145
at N.Y METS-115N.Y Yankees-105
at BOSTON-215Colorado+185
at HOUSTON-275Washington+230
Cincinnati-135at KANSAS CITY+115
at SAN DIEGO-150Cleveland+130
at SEATTLE-210Miami+180
at LA DODGERS-295Chicago White Sox+245

