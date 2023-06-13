MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-130
|at BALTIMORE
|+110
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-285
|at OAKLAND
|+240
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-145
|San Francisco
|+125
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-137
|at ARIZONA
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-170
|at DETROIT
|+145
|at N.Y METS
|-115
|N.Y Yankees
|-105
|at BOSTON
|-215
|Colorado
|+185
|at HOUSTON
|-275
|Washington
|+230
|Cincinnati
|-135
|at KANSAS CITY
|+115
|at SAN DIEGO
|-150
|Cleveland
|+130
|at SEATTLE
|-210
|Miami
|+180
|at LA DODGERS
|-295
|Chicago White Sox
|+245
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.