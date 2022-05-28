MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
San Francisco-142atCINCINNATI+122
at ATLANTA-200Miami+172
at WASHINGTON-117Colorado-103
Milwaukee-132atST.LOUIS+113
at SAN DIEGO-260Pittsburgh+215
LA Dodgers-205atARIZONA+175
at N.Y METS-120Philadelphia+100
American League
at BOSTON-170Baltimore+150
Cleveland-148atDETROIT+128
at TAMPA BAY-123N.YYankees+103
at MINNESOTA-177KansasCity+158
Toronto-112atLAANGELS-104
TexasOFFatOAKLANDOFF
Houston-122atSEATTLE+104
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-165ChicagoCubs+145
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston(195½)atMIAMI

