NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|7
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at CHICAGO
|6
|(220½)
|Detroit
|at MIAMI
|5½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at NEW YORK
|9
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at CLEVELAND
|4½
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(225½)
|Milwaukee
|Houston
|3½
|(OFF)
|at WASHINGTON
|at BROOKLYN
|4
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
|Sacramento
|1
|(OFF)
|at DENVER
|LA Clippers
|13
|(OFF)
|at PHOENIX
|at LA LAKERS
|16½
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at DALLAS
|4
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|Golden State
|16½
|(OFF)
|at PORTLAND
|Memphis
|2
|(OFF)
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-300
|Oakland
|+245
|Boston
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-148
|at BALTIMORE
|+126
|Seattle
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|Houston
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-188
|Cincinnati
|+158
|at N.Y METS
|-156
|Miami
|+132
|at MILWAUKEE
|-156
|St. Louis
|+132
|at COLORADO
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at ARIZONA
|+132
|San Diego
|-120
|at ATLANTA
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|Texas
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Kansas City
|+136
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-280
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+225
|Colorado
|-295
|at ANAHEIM
|+235
