NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON7(OFF)Atlanta
at CHICAGO6(220½)Detroit
at MIAMI(OFF)Orlando
at NEW YORK9(OFF)Indiana
at CLEVELAND(OFF)Charlotte
at TORONTO(225½)Milwaukee
Houston(OFF)at WASHINGTON
at BROOKLYN4(OFF)Philadelphia
at MINNESOTA(OFF)New Orleans
Sacramento1(OFF)at DENVER
LA Clippers13(OFF)at PHOENIX
at LA LAKERS16½(OFF)Utah
at DALLAS4(OFF)San Antonio
Golden State16½(OFF)at PORTLAND
Memphis2(OFF)at OKLAHOMA CITY

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-300Oakland+245
Boston-116at DETROIT-102
N.Y Yankees-148at BALTIMORE+126
Seattle-124at CLEVELAND+106
Houston-110at MINNESOTA-106
at LA ANGELS-130Toronto+110

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-188Cincinnati+158
at N.Y METS-156Miami+132
at MILWAUKEE-156St. Louis+132
at COLORADO-154Washington+130
LA Dodgers-156at ARIZONA+132
San Diego-120at ATLANTA+102

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago White Sox-116at PITTSBURGH-102
Texas-116at CHICAGO CUBS-102
at SAN FRANCISCO-162Kansas City+136

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Boston-280at PHILADELPHIA+225
Colorado-295at ANAHEIM+235

