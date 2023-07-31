MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-144
|Baltimore
|+122
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Cleveland
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Boston
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at MIAMI
|+100
|Milwaukee
|-198
|at WASHINGTON
|+166
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|San Diego
|-215
|at COLORADO
|+180
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-235
|LA Angels
|+194
