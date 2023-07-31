MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEESOFFTampa BayOFF
at TORONTO-144Baltimore+122
at HOUSTON-190Cleveland+160
at SEATTLE-136Boston+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-118at MIAMI+100
Milwaukee-198at WASHINGTON+166
Cincinnati-120at CHICAGO CUBS+102
San Diego-215at COLORADO+180
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFArizonaOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-235LA Angels+194

