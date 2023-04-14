NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA(214½)Brooklyn
at BOSTON9(230½)Atlanta
at CLEVELAND(214½)New York
at SACRAMENTO1(238)Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-130Minnesota+110
Baltimore-120at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+100
at TORONTOOFFTampa BayOFF
LA Angels-130at BOSTON+110
at HOUSTON-172Texas+144

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS-168Pittsburgh+142
at SAN DIEGO-168Milwaukee+142
Philadelphia-140at CINCINNATI+120
Arizona-120at MIAMI+100
at LA DODGERS-170Chicago Cubs+145

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROITOFFSan FranciscoOFF
Cleveland-180at WASHINGTON+155
N.Y Mets-215at OAKLAND+180
Atlanta-132at KANSAS CITY+112
at SEATTLE-210Colorado+180

