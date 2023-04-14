NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(214½)
|Brooklyn
|at BOSTON
|9
|(230½)
|Atlanta
|at CLEVELAND
|5½
|(214½)
|New York
|at SACRAMENTO
|1
|(238)
|Golden State
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
|Baltimore
|-120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+100
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-130
|at BOSTON
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-172
|Texas
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|Milwaukee
|+142
|Philadelphia
|-140
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|Arizona
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-170
|Chicago Cubs
|+145
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-180
|at WASHINGTON
|+155
|N.Y Mets
|-215
|at OAKLAND
|+180
|Atlanta
|-132
|at KANSAS CITY
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-210
|Colorado
|+180
